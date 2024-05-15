The Armidale Express
Survival and success | High profile refugee to deliver annual lecture

By Staff Writers
Updated May 15 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Elijah Buol, OAM will deliver Sanctuary's 18th Human Rights Lecture on May 30. Mr Buol spent seven years in a refugee camp. Photo courtesy Queensland University of Technology.
Elijah Buol, OAM will deliver the 2024 Armidale Sanctuary Human Rights Lecture, Building unity through hope; creating a more compassionate society.

