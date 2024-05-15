'Guts and determination': Elkettes pinch a win over Robb

The Glen Innes Elkettes rebounded from their big round two loss to St Albert's College by thwarting Robb College in wet conditions.
Robb came into the encounter full of confidence coming off a round three win over Albies but the Elkettes were ready.
They brushed off the round two 56-12 defeat to win the round four game 19-15.
Sarah Miller has taken over the coaching role and said they went in with a determined mindset.
"On the weekend it was deadset guts and determination," she said.
"From the start, we said 'let's kick off,' get down their end and put some shots on.
"That's deadset what happened.
"It was just a totally different mindset from the get-go."
Miller said it was some of the youngsters who led the way with Beth Arandale earning the players' player award after "putting some good shots on," Lily Grieve earning three club points and Hannah Dunn adding a tackle to the highlights reel.
The Elkettes are a relatively young team this year with several high school-aged women and newcomers to rugby.
Miller herself is only 25-years-old but is the senior player of the team.
She had planned to spend 2024 as part of the Hunter Wildfires squad but having a young family, along with travel to and from Newcastle every week, became too much.
Instead she's been able to re-focus her love of rugby union to mentoring the young Elkettes.
"We have a few from all around; we have a couple of Tenterfield girls playing, Ash Richardson comes down from Guyra," Miller said.
"We have got Mia Baker and Chloe Klingner, they just went over to New Zealand.
"Young Tilly Mitchell, she is freak at league but getting her head around the union rules, once she gets a few games in she will be bloody good.
"We have a pretty good all-round team.
"Hopefully I can help them through with my experience of being around for such a long time in the rugby scene."
In third grade, the Tenterfield Bumblebees beat Robb 27-5 while the Elks were beaten 35-nil in second grade.
Round five will see them all take on the Armidale Blues at Moran Oval.
