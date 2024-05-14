How the Big Chill Festival supports the entire North West, not only Armidale

The Pie Mechanic has done it again, whipping up another gourmet creation, this time inspired by The Rubens.
The award-winning rockers will headline The Big Chill festival in Armidale this weekend, May 18 and 19.
The 'Reuben' pie is a seven-day-cured brisket with a five-hour smoked second cook, which is then mixed in with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a garlic Worcestershire and tabasco base.
Owner of the Pie Mechanic Adam Hayes, said they took the idea of a Reuben sandwich and flipped it.
"We have used the expression of the Reuben sandwich and the band who are the event headliner," he said.
"This year, we have worked with Uralla-based Dale's Downtown Meat, who supplied the cured meats and the rest has been made in-house."
The festival is set to be the biggest one yet, drawing in visitors from across the country.
Mr Hayes said the event economically helps every single town throughout the region.
"There will be people travelling up from days before, who will stay in local accommodation and get coffee on the way, and travelling through these small towns like Uralla," he said.
"Even though the event is in Armidale, the on-flow goes into these small rural towns."
This year's festival line-up includes Tamworth-born 2022 Starmaker winner Loren Ryan and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson's band, Splashpool.
And also Armidale-singer Fergus James.
Ms Ryan said it is "really cool" to see a regional festival give spots to local artists.
"We don't see festivals like this happening in the region all the time," she said.
"The line-up is great and it is a real treat for the community. It will also be great to perform for people in my corner of the world."
Major events and festivals enable the region to shine, Ms Ryan said, and hopefully encourage visitors to "find a little home away from home".
The gates at the Armidale showground open from 11am. Tickets are selling out fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.