Powderfinger, Regurgitator, Cold Chisel: Revival of the UNE 'Stro'

The UNE Bistro, or 'Stro' as it was once called, for years was a humming, social rock venue that brought in some of the biggest names in Australian music.
The Bistro closed in October 2021 due to damage from the supercell storm event which significantly displaced trade and activities, but has recently been re-opened, rebranded and revived as a go to hub for UNE students as well as the wider community.
"The Bistro has had a few rough years, I guess you could say", UNE Life senior manager of marketing and communications, Alahna Fiveash said.
"In 2020 there was the COVID-19 shutdown, and then the tornado super cell in 2021 which significantly damaged the roof," Ms Fiveash said.
"We then had staffing priorities to consider post COVID which pushed the reopening back a little further, but in that time, we have been busy working towards reopening and reinventing what was once and what still is an amazing venue."
A huge project with many moving parts, the first stage of the Bistro redesign is complete.
It includes a rebrand as well as a full refurbishment of the bar, including the replacement of all cabinetry, finishes, equipment, plumbing and flooring.
The original timber bar has been refinished and now sits above a contemporary subway tile facade.
The main area, flooring, stage and wall finishes have also been upgraded as has the external balcony.
The upgrade of the amenities and the mezzanine will be delivered in future stages.
Building designer and space manager, Matthew Schapel has been leading the redevelopment of the building, he works for the UNE team Estate Building and Environment (EBE) and he was heavily involved in the redevelopment project from conception to delivery.
"Over the next 12-18 months, our focus remains on maintaining our lunch services while expanding our offerings through a variety of special events catered to both UNE and the wider community - this plan is evolving every day," Ms Fiveash said.
"The Bistro operates Monday to Friday, providing students and staff with a versatile space for studying, meetings, and socialising.
"Patrons are welcome to bring their own lunches or enjoy selections from Café Life.
"Additionally, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, we enhance the dining experience by offering Bistro-style meals accompanied by a bar service."
UNE has hosted some of Australia's biggest musical acts and countless memorable gigs over the years including Regurgitator, The Angels, Powderfinger, Mental as Anything, Cold Chisel, Jebediah, Grinspoon, George and Midnight Oil.
"Our special events lineup will cater to the diverse interests of our student community, featuring SFK events, club-specific nights, engaging trivia nights, as well as opportunities for private and corporate functions," she said.
"As we progress, we aim to introduce live music and comedy performances as opportunities arise.
"We remain open to exploring new opportunities, ensuring that each addition to our services aligns with our commitment to sustainability and the overall balance of our offerings to the University and wider community."
