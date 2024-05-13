6 reasons why standing desks are making a comeback

It's hard to tell if standing desks are becoming more popular every time you see one in the office.



First, you hear about your colleague's company investing in them, and then your friend mentions they bought one for the home office.



But the stats don't lie. In this article, we give you the hard numbers and outline why standing desks are becoming more prevalent in homes and offices.



Are standing desks becoming more popular?

Yes, standing desks are certainly becoming more popular in office and home environments alike.



As per a market analysis released by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the worldwide standing desk market had a valuation of $6.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach $16.7 billion by 2032.



Likewise, a Statista online survey from 2014 revealed that 20 per cent of US participants thought their employer would provide a standing desk; by 2019, that number had increased to 60 per cent.



The rise of 40 per cent over a five-year period is indicative of more reception for the use of sit-stand desks in companies in the USA.



Of course, this indicates an increase in popularity in the global and US markets. So it's reasonable to think that a first-world country like Australia is following suit.



These days, standing desks are gaining popularity in several neighbouring nations. Owing to a number of health advantages, a growing number of people are buying standing desks.

Reasons why standing desks are becoming the norm

1 - The health benefits are starting to become more clear

Because of the many health advantages of standing desks, there is a resurgence in their use. Long periods of sitting have been linked to a number of health problems, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and musculoskeletal disorders, according to research.



Standing workstations encourage improved posture, circulation, and muscular activation by letting users switch between sitting and standing positions.



This decrease in sedentary behaviour promotes a more active and healthy lifestyle overall, in addition to lessening the harmful effects of extended sitting.

2 - You become more aware of your physical health

The negative impacts of inactive lifestyles have garnered a great deal of attention in recent years. Studies and public health campaigns have brought attention to the dangers of prolonged sitting, which has led many to look for alternatives like standing workstations.



The increasing awareness of the benefits of integrating movement into everyday activities has led to a growing need for ergonomic solutions that enhance both well-being and productivity.



By using one of the best standing desks, you slowly start to become more in-tune with your posture and how much you are sitting down.

3 - Increased productivity and focus

People are adopting standing desks because of their promise to improve focus and productivity at work. Standing helps improve blood flow and decrease weariness, which helps maintain mental clarity and focus throughout the day.



Individuals can sustain optimal performance levels for extended periods of time by avoiding the start of monotony by having the ease of transition between sitting and standing positions.



This dynamic approach to workspaces encourages a more engaged and productive workforce and is in line with current productivity trends.

4 - Better ergonomics and customisation

In order to provide the best possible user comfort and functionality, modern standing desks place a high priority on ergonomics and customisation. A customised and encouraging workstation can include elements like height-adjustable workstations, ergonomic accessories, and anti-fatigue mats.



Standing desks encourage healthier and more ergonomic work habits by giving users the freedom to customise their desk configuration to meet their unique demands. This lowers the risk of discomfort or injury linked to extended desk work.



For example, electric desks from UpDown can be customised by choosing from one of the many materials and colours, and the purchase of lifestyle-improving accessories such as monitor arms.

5 - Everyone wants to work more comfortably at home

As remote work has become more popular, people are looking for ergonomic solutions to meet their home office requirements. An adaptable and space-saving solution for setting up ergonomic workstations in home offices is a standing desk.



Standing desks are becoming more and more in demand as individuals realise how important it is to keep a healthy work environment, and they are becoming a crucial part of the changing remote work culture.

6 - Standing desks are aesthetically appealing

A variety of styles and finishes are available for standing desks to accommodate a wide range of aesthetic tastes. There is a standing desk option to match every home office environment, from sleek and modern designs to rustic or industrial styles.



The ability for customers to customise aspects of their workplace, such as the tabletop material, leg colour, and accessories, adds even more visual appeal.



Standing desks are elevated from practical furniture pieces to chic and sophisticated accents to any workstation with this focus on design and customisation.

Are electric standing desks worth the hype?

You would be mistaken to think that using a standing desk will cause you to burn calories and lose weight. Even though standing would burn a few more calories than sitting does, there isn't enough of a difference to be noticeable when utilising an electric standing desk.



Though they are touted as helping people lose weight, not enough research has been done to evaluate their long-term weight loss potential.



On the other hand, by promoting increased body movement, a decent standing desk has an almost immediate positive effect on your working habits and well-being. These significantly lessen agony and lift your spirits.

Should you buy a standing desk?

Your unique situation, the kind of job you do, and your financial situation will all determine whether or not you should purchase a standing desk.



Nevertheless, the overall advantages of having a height-adjustable desk at work or home can't be overlooked, and for the majority of Australians, it will be a wise purchase.



To help guide your decision-making process, you should evaluate your working habits and preferences before spending the money to buy one.



Ultimately, you may determine that a high-quality desk converter would be a better choice because a full-size sit-stand desk is too big for the given area and too expensive.

The pros and cons of using standing desks

Pros

Decreased health risks - It is commonly known that standing desks can lessen the health dangers related to extended sitting. Studies show that standing burns more calories than sitting does, which can help with weight control and lower the risk of health problems associated with obesity, such as diabetes and heart disease. You can even put a walking pad underneath the desk to exercise while working. Additionally, standing workstations improve circulation, which may lower the risk of cardiovascular conditions like heart disease and hypertension.

Your posture will improve - Compared to regular sitting desks, using a standing desk helps users maintain a more upright posture. This can improve spinal health and lessen back discomfort by preventing slouching and easing tension in the spine.

Enhanced alertness and energy - Studies have indicated that standing during work increases mental and physical alertness. Standing up stimulates the body and the brain due to improved blood circulation and muscle engagement, which leads to increased focus and productivity during the job. With standing workstations, many users report feeling more energised and less prone to lunchtime slumps, which leads to higher task performance and sustained productivity.

Customisation options galore - There are many options available to customise modern standing desks to meet your ergonomic requirements and personal preferences. Users who use height-adjustable workstations can easily move between sitting and standing, which promotes comfort and flexibility all day long. Some models also allow users to save their favourite desk heights for easy and rapid adjustments, thanks to programmed memory presets.

Adaptability - Users of standing workstations can switch between sitting and standing positions as needed, which adds to their adaptability. This flexibility promotes mobility, which is good for general health and well-being, in addition to lessening the monotony of extended sitting. Users can modify the height of their standing desk to suit different jobs and preferences, whether they are using a computer, reading documents, or taking part in virtual meetings. Its flexibility guarantees that users may stay productive and comfortable in a range of work environments.

Cons

There is a transition phase - As the body adjusts to standing, switching to a standing desk may cause difficulty at first. During this phase of adjustment, users may experience foot soreness, lower back discomfort, or muscle weariness.

Possibility for fatigue - If correct ergonomics are not maintained, standing for prolonged periods of time may cause weariness and discomfort. Over time, users may get foot, leg, or lower back pain if they don't receive enough support or breaks. It might be helpful to incorporate stretching exercises, regular breaks, and switching between sitting and standing postures to assist reduce fatigue and prevent overexertion.

They tend to take up a lot of space - When standing desks are completely extended to standing height, they usually take up more room than regular sitting workstations. It could be difficult for someone to fit a standing desk in their home or office if they have limited workspace. Selecting a standing desk that is compatible with smaller work areas and has an adjustable width option can help maximise space utilisation.

They can be expensive - Compared to standard sitting desks, standing workstations can be more expensive, particularly if they have sophisticated features like integrated accessories or electronic height adjustment. Some users could be discouraged from switching to a standing desk because of the initial purchase, especially if money is an issue.

Frequently asked questions

Why are standing desks preferred among users?

It is commonly known that standing desks encourage healthier lifestyles and more productive work habits. The short-term advantages are well-established, but the long-term impacts on physical health are still unclear.



These include better energy, output, teamwork, and reduced discomfort because standing and sitting at different times promote more mobility in the body.

Is a standing desk preferable to a traditional desk?

A standing desk is intended to provide a break from extended sitting sessions. Standing desks provide obvious short-term health benefits that regular desks cannot match since they encourage more movement of the body.

