Helicopter inspections of power lines

A Transgrid helicopter will take to the skies across New England North West from next week to inspect high-voltage electricity transmission lines for the network's annual bushfire prevention program.
Weather permitting, the fly-overs will take in Armidale, Boggabri, Glen Innes, Gunnedah, Inverell, Moree, Narrabri, Tamworth, and Tenterfield.
Transgrid said the comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines to ensure the safe operation of the network in the lead-up to summer.
"Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and the safety of our people, landowners and communities around our network is our first priority," General Manager of asset management Lance Wee said.
"We are committing significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead-up to the summer period."
The inspections will be carried out by specialist teams to inspect the transmission lines and infrastructure, with an aim to identifying vegetation dangerously close to lines, or any maintenance issues.
"People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks," Mr Wee said.
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe."
The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour. Weather permitting, Transgrid will inspect transmission lines between May 16-26.
For more information, please contact our toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537 or visit: www.transgrid.com.au/customers-community/community-safety/managing-bush-fire-risk
