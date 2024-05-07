The Armidale Express
State officials to inspect Malpas Dam for safety, water quality

May 8 2024 - 5:00am
WaterNSW officials will inspect Malpas Dam with representatives from Armidale Regional Council to advise on water management.
DAM experts from WaterNSW will be in Armidale on May 16, partnering with Armidale Regional Council to enhance the monitoring of local dam infrastructure.

