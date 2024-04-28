Rail trail decision a lose-lose

A 6-5 vote in Armidale Regional Council not to install the first 9km section of a proposed rail trail has been divisive with some celebrating its defeat and others lambasting a missed opportunity.
It really is a lose-lose situation.
I would love to see the rail line restored and resumed north of Armidale, but it's already been out of commission for 34 years and Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison made it plain the government didn't have any money to reinstate it.
Here's the kicker though, many people have been saying the council should put the $5.5-odd million for that initial stretch of bike trail to better use.
They can't.
That money was not council's to use as it pleased. It was a grant for the trail explicitly and council has now passed the deadline to start the project and that money has to be returned to the State Government.
So it would seem we're not going to see a resurrection of the rail line, or get a tourism-driven bike trail. No one wins.
I respect arguments from both sides of the debate, but rumours and falsehoods do often get my goat. Proponents would tell you that the rail trail is a death bell for the line, but both Armidale and Glen Innes councils have made it clear - the corridor would remain as a rail corridor should the state or federal governments ever want to re-instate the line.
I'm no construction engineer, but I'd hazard a guess the lines need serious repairs or replacement anyway to meet modern criteria - they've not had trains on them since 1990.
And while debate about the restoration of the line in parliament was amicable, it was also largely dead air. The government wants a business case for why rail should be restored, but indicated zero intention of doing a business case, leaving it up to those same rail advocates.
MP Adam Marshall has been a good ally to them, but he's retiring, so the next MP is expected to pick up the baton and continue this relay?
It really is a shame for both sides of the debate as nothing will really move forward for either following that decision.
Reality is, if you want to use the rail line to get to Glen Innes or further north in the near future, you'd probably have better luck getting on your bike and riding.
Jacob McMaster, Editor.
