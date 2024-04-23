The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Trains North protest council meeting - Letters to the editor

April 23 2024 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Open letter to the ARC councillors 

I note the agenda item for the meeting April 24, which bears on the above matter . I would request your consideration of a postponement of this move to advance plans to convert the Armidale-Dumaresq section of our northern line until all parties and stakeholders are given an opportunity to present cases for the re-introduction of rail services in the northern sector of this main line, and those cases can be supported by the proponents, and truly heard by councillors in Armidale as well as Glen Innes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.