Keeping Place to host tourism summit

TOURISM and the "power of storytelling" in rural NSW will be the focus of a Visitor Economy Summit, to be held in Armidale on Wednesday, May 8.
The one-day event, from 9am to 3.30pm, aims to help tourism operators build their brand and bottom line through storytelling.
Fourteen guest speakers from regional and international businesses will provide their insights.
Speakers include Blak Douglas (First Nations artist and 2022 Archibald prize winner), Heather Parry (Fodder UK), Sandy Rogers (Gilay Estate), Tania Hartigan (Artshack at Wilbagah), Annabelle Hickson (Galah Magazine) and Phoebe Cowdery (The Corridor Project).
They will be joined by industry experts from Tourism Australia, Destination NSW and Destination Marketing Store, sharing their insights, expertise and latest data on tourism.
Master of ceremonies is Nigel Collin.
"This year's theme is the 'power of storytelling' as stories are the most vital tool to help businesses connect with an audience," Destination Country and Outback NSW chair Andrea Plawutsky said.
"Stories take customers on a journey, offer an in-depth experience, and help businesses stand out.
"Destination Country and Outback NSW is full of remarkable stories ready to be told in more memorable ways. This Summit is designed to help our industry tell more stories and build a vibrant tourism economy."
The summit features speakers who have mastered the art of storytelling and led their businesses to success. This includes artists, retailers, accommodation, venues and cultural attractions.
The event will be held at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place in Kentucky Street.
The Visitor Economy Summit was held for the first time in 2023 in Dubbo.
Tickets cost $110 per person plus GST (includes catering and a goodie bag).
For bookings, visit vesummit.au
