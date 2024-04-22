The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Keeping Place to host tourism summit

By Staff Writers
April 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourteen guest speakers from regional and international businesses will provide their insights at the Visitor Economy Summit.
Fourteen guest speakers from regional and international businesses will provide their insights at the Visitor Economy Summit.

TOURISM and the "power of storytelling" in rural NSW will be the focus of a Visitor Economy Summit, to be held in Armidale on Wednesday, May 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.