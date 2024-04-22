The Armidale Express
New England network of volunteers rescue injured possum| Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 12:26pm
Stella the ringtailed possum is one of 826 wildlife animals rescued in the past year by members of Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers.
MEET Stella, the one-eyed baby ringtail possum who cheated death and is about to be returned to her forever home.

LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

