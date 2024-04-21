The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property

No Stroll in the park for Daniel Ricciardo

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
April 22 2024 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Our race got ruined by him," Daniel Ricciardo seethes through a gritted a smile after the Shanghai F1 Grand Prix on Sunday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.