Defence a focus for Narwan in lead up to grand final rematch

Reigning Group 19 men's premiers the Narwan Eels have vowed to improve their defence after leaking 26 points in their win over Walcha on Sunday.
The Eels secured the victory 46-26 and although he was happy with the 46 points, player-coach Jaiden French was bothered by the 26.
"From what we have worked on in the pre-season, it really showed especially in that second-half," he said.
"We had a lack of forwards on the bench so our fitness was really tested.
"Walcha got a few more tries than we would have liked so we will definitely focus on defence this week at training."
Despite the lapses in concentration, French was still happy with the overall effort, especially considering they haven't had much time together on the field as a team.
"That's our first game together as a side," he said.
"In our trial against Nambucca only about half the team on the weekend played so it was a good first hit out and we will only keep getting better from here."
This Saturday they will head to Inverell to face 2023 grand final opponents, the Hawks, who are coming off a bye.
The Hawks faced Walcha in round one and got off to a slow start before coming back for a 22-all draw.
The Inverell side is a vastly different one to the team Narwan faced in the decider but French said they will be wary.
"This year we are making sure to not take any team lightly," he said.
"We learnt that last year when we went over to Bingara and lost.
"From watching that round one game, they still have a few big boys up front and Dion French at fullback is always slippery so we have few game plans in place for those players."
Narwan's league tag side also scored a win in round two against the Jillaroos.
They were too good for the young Walcha side, winning 60-nil.
"The girls are really impressive this year," French said.
"I think they can get Tingha run for their money as long as they keep training hard and stick together as a group."
The Narwan 18s were beaten by Warialda 22-14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.