The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Elitist and entitled | Joyce on public servants' attitude to the regions

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce claims public servants are elitist when it comes to Canberra and are reluctant to relocate to the regions. Picture: file
New England MP Barnaby Joyce claims public servants are elitist when it comes to Canberra and are reluctant to relocate to the regions. Picture: file

AUSTRALIA'S public service is a "fifth column that sabotaged" the relocation of the APVMA office from Canberra to Armidale, New England MP Barnaby Joyce says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.