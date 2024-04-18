New England Rugby Union season to get underway

The New England Rugby Union pre-season saw plenty of activity but the competition is finally upon us.
There's been changes to the line-up of clubs with Walcha re-joining from Central North, talk of some teams not getting enough players as well as pre-season challenges and trial matches.
All that will be put aside as the teams hit the turf this Saturday for round one of the competition.
In Armidale, reigning premiers St Albert's College will host the Walcha Rams in first and second grade at Bellevue Oval.
Across town at Alcatraz, the Barbarians will be at home to second grade premiers, the Glen Innes Elks, as well as the Tenterfield Bumblebees in third grade and the Elkettes in the women's 10s.
The Armidale Blues will head down the hill to face the Tamworth Magpies in all four grades.
Match times for New England this season are:
First or highest grade - 3:15pm
Women's 10s - 2.15pm
Second grade - 12.50pm
Third grade - 11:40am
