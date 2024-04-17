'Its about diversity and inclusion': A discussion on the importance of community radio with 2ARM presenter Paul Tolley

Years of commercial broadcasting drives on community radio presenter.
Paul Tolley has spent many years working in commercial radio, broadcast media, production design and freelance production roles for major international advertising campaigns, but presenting on 2ARM is where that knowledge shines through, he says.
Once a month, Mr. Tolley sits down with the Mayor of Armidale, Sam Coupland for a one-on-one interview for 2ARM FM community radio where they discuss news and significant events or changes that have occurred in the region.
He took on hosting the community spotlight Mayoral interview after former 2ARM manager Peter Crick sadly passed away in March 2023.
"I enjoy the interview process, and have had many wonderful interviews with many interesting people over the years so I was happy to take on the Mayoral interview," Mr Tolley said.
"One of the things I have come to enjoy the most about community radio compared to commercial radio are the interactions.
"Interactions with both the guests of the show such as with the Mayor, but also interactions with the listeners and the other presenters here at 2ARM also," he said.
"You feel as though you are part of the community, providing the community with an important service that gives them a voice."
There are more than 450 licensed community radio stations in Australia. They operate under community radio licenses, issued under the Broadcasting Services Act.
The Australian communications and Media Authority (ACMA) allocates long term community radio licenses for up to 5 years at a time. The licenses are elected through an application process and frequencies are planned as part of planning processes.
2ARM began operating in 1968-69 in a 'closed loop' system, AM radio induction within buildings at the UNE.
It was in 1976 that 2ARM-FM went to air reflecting wider community involvement. The station was officially opened by then Mayor Peter Poggioli.
On Monday afternoons between 3pm and 6pm, Mr Tolley presents "Blues Roots and Offshoots", a program dedicated to his favourite genre of music.
Mr Tolley is also involved with "Radio special", which airs on Thursday Mornings from 10 am.
It's an hour of specific music focus which Mr Tolley describes as a kind of radio documentary that looks at artists and albums of significance.
This week the focus of the program is Joey Ramone, front man for the American punk rock band 'The Ramones'.
In the past the program has covered Fleetwood Mac, Prince and Elvis.
"I enjoy presenting both of those programs immensely," Mr Tolley said.
"The Radio Special program I guess you could say I present on behalf of 2ARM as I'm involved with contextualising the content for the station.
"The Blues, Roots and Offshoots program I put a lot of work and research into, it's a three-hour long program so it gets very in depth."
"I play blues of all sorts, jazz also, I love jazz. I'll play some rock blues and some jazz blues and some blues, blues just to mix it up!
"There will be some Chicago Delta acoustic electric and roots music. It's a mix of old and contemporary new releases and I'll also spend a lot of time talking about the musicians themselves."
Mr Tolley is also a qualified media trainer and shows newcomers to radio presentation the ropes when they come into the studio.
He's registered with the Community Media Training Organisation (RTO).
He delivers training in aspects of radio such as presentation, interviewing and audio editing.
"The principles in community broadcasting are around equity and diversity," he said.
"Representing minority groups in the community, that's what it's all about.
"So, whereas one of the guiding principles in commercial and public broadcasting is about excellence and professionalism, community radio says that it's good to be the best that you can be."
On top of providing music, news and entertainment, 2ARM volunteers also often broadcasts from community events such as the Black Gully Festival, the Armidale Show and other community events.
"Volunteering for community radio broadcasting is fun, rewarding and also empowering, I'd recommend it for sure," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.