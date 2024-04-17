Cyclist's five-day charity ride from Canberra to city | Watch the video

A BEER and a bath top the "to do" list for Jeremy Gillman-Wells, after cycling from Canberra to his Blue Invest Armidale office.
It was all in the name of charity; Mr Gillman-Wells is one of 370 riders taking part in this year's Tour de Rocks, which starts on Thursday, April 18.
The annual, three day charity cycle raises money for cancer research. This year's race, from Armidale to Woolgoola, covers 263 kilometres.
But that pales in comparison with Mr Gillman-Wells' five-day ride that started in Canberra.
He cycled just shy of 800 kilometres, climbing over 10,000 metres while raising $5000 in the process.
"It's been fabulous to do it and I've seen so much country, it's been amazing," Mr Gillman-Wells, 52, said.
His Invest Blue colleagues gathered outside the Faulkner Street office to cheer Mr Gillman-Wells as he approached the finish line.
Mr Gillman-Wells said he did the Canberra to Armidale ride as a "warm up" for Tour de Rocks.
He covered the journey on a Trek Checkpoint gravel bike.
There were no incidents until he was approaching Tamworth, when a tyre punctured after being pierced by a shard of glass.
After a beer, bath and a good night's sleep, Mr Gillman-Wells will hit the road again on Thursday, April 18, to take part in Tour de Rocks.
Tour de Rocks chair, Kay Endres, said this year's ride was the biggest since the event began in 2010.
"It's great to see Jeremy get into the spirit of things and we're grateful for his support," Ms Endres said.
Last year's Tour de Rocks raised $336,089 for cancer related charities; this year, nearly $100,000 has already been pledged.
This year's ride will be across new domain, covering the hamlets of Hernani and Ulong.
A support team of 130 volunteers will assist the cyclists.
Click here if you would like to donate to Tour de Rocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.