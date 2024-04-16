Market softens in Armidale with buyer opportunity

Almost 3870 weaners averaged 333 cents a kilogram at the combined New England Livestock Agents store weaner sale on Monday, where feature lines provided a solid foundation for buyers seeking quality.
Armitage and Buckley, director/principal, Tom Piddington, Armidale, said the market was "definitely cheaper, but it had held up well, considering the amount of weaners cattle coming onto the market".
"There were good opportunities for buyers, and the vendors with the weight and quality in their cattle would be rewarded," he said.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $344 to $816; those from 200kg to 280kg made from $255 to $1182, and weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $645 to $1260. The pens of steers from 330kg to 400 kg sold from $1027 to $1393.
Weaner heifers less than 200kg attracted bids from $187 to $572, and those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $405 to $866. The weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg made from $676 to $873.
Yearling heifers of more than 330kg were limited in numbers to only 21 and ranged between $748 to $877.
One of the featured lines was on account of RW Shearer and Navaho Dawn, Blair Hill Station, Glen Innes, who offered 342 steers and 142 heifers sired by Sara Park Angus bulls.
It was a case of 'hurry or you'll miss them' as the main run of steers was sold in lots of four, four, and three pens.
The first lot of four pens weighed 296kg to 298kg, averaging 408c/kg for the 99 head and returning between $1194 and $1216.
The next four pens averaged between 269kg and 274, sold for 432c/kg, for 109, returning between $1130 to $1182. A further three pens sold for 450c/kg, averaging between 234kg to 237kg and returned $1056 and $1069.
Three pens of heifers from the same vendor ranged in price from 308c/kg and 320c/kg and returned between $572 to $712. They averaged between 185kg to 222kg for the 94 head.
Steve, Lorraine and David Collins, Glenwarrah Pastoral Company, Bundarra, put the genetics of their Angus and Hereford bulls on the show with large lines of Angus black-baldy and Hereford mixed-sex weaners.
Two pens of their Angus steers kicked off the sale: 18 averaging 363kg and 25 averaging 333 kg, which sold in one hit for 384c/kg. They returned $1394 and $1278, respectively. Another pen of 25, averaging 272kg, sold for 406c/kg for a return of $1104.
Glenwarrah Pastoral sold a pen of 26 Angus for 280c/kg, averaging 303kg for a return of $849, while a pen of 36 Angus heifers, averaging 242kg, made 292c/kg, and returned $709.
Kranga Cattle Co, Armidale, were also volume vendors. They had a pen of 33 Angus steers, averaging 261kg and selling for 414c/kg. They returned $1080.
A pen of 28 steers, averaging 335kg, made 388c/kg, with a return of $1299, while a pen of 29, averaging 310kg, made 390c/kg, for a return of $1209.
A pen of 28 Kranga heifers, averaging 244kg, made 278c/kg and returned $678.
Chandler Creek Pastoral Company, Wollomombi, was also a volume vendor. A pen of their 37 Hereford steers, averaging 228kg, sold for 360c/kg to return $746, while a pen of 24 Herefords, averaging 324kg, made 266c/kg to return $864.
Six black-baldy steers from Chandler Creek sold for 340c/kg, averaging 273kg to return $929. Another pen of 16 Angus cross steers from the same vendor made 388c/kg, averaging 210 kg, and returned $814.
Robert and Caroline Jackson, Westbrook Pastoral Company, Guyra sold a pen of 32 EU-accredited Angus steers, averaging 308kg for 394c/kg, and returning $1214. Westbrook uses Glenavon and Tangley sires.
A pen of 5 black-baldy steers from Westbrook, averaging 314kg, made 342c/kg to return $1073.
HH and SV Heagney, Mt Duncan, Guyra sold 20 Herefords, averaging 293 kg, for 382c/kg, returning $1119, while another pen of 14 Hereford steers, averaging 252kg, made 302c/kg and returned $763.
Ross Heagney, also from Mt Duncan, sold eight Hereford steers, averaging 310kg, making 382c/kg, returning $1150, while a smaller pen of five, averaging 285kg, made 302c/kg to return $860.
