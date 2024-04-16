The Armidale Express
Coastal team takes out top award at 18th TAS Rugby Carnival

April 16 2024 - 1:01pm
One hundred and sixty games of rugby, 59 teams and countless memories -statistics say much about The Armidale School's Rugby Carnival, but it was team spirit rather than match points which awarded the Port Macquarie Manta Ray girls' under 14s the most coveted trophy at the largest rugby carnival of it's kind in Australia.

