The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Family

Who do you think you are? the tale of the Missulena, the feared mouse spider

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
April 15 2024 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Houghton Burton Bradley (6th from left), was an Australian arachnologist and ancestor to an Armidale family. The Eastern Mouse Spider is named after him. The photograph was taken in 1860 in Cooper Street, Paddington, Sydney. Picture supplied.
Henry Houghton Burton Bradley (6th from left), was an Australian arachnologist and ancestor to an Armidale family. The Eastern Mouse Spider is named after him. The photograph was taken in 1860 in Cooper Street, Paddington, Sydney. Picture supplied.

Digging through ancestry archives can sometimes throw up a few interesting surprises, as one extended New England family found out recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.