Young musicians impress at annual Armidale Youth Orchestras Garden Party

The region's brightest young musicians gathered at PLC Armidale recently for the annual Armidale Youth Orchestras (AYO) Garden Party.
Each year, weather permitting, the orchestra plays in the gardens of Chevy Chase, however heavy rain in the days leading up to the event on Saturday, April 6 meant the show was moved to PLC Armidale for the second year in a row.
Unfortunately, the gardens of the all-girls college were also deemed too wet and the event was moved indoors to the school's Dorothy Knox Centre.
The AYO is a not-for-profit volunteer-run organisation, closely affiliated with the New England Conservatorium of Music (NERAM).
It was established in 1968 to foster the orchestral talent of young musicians in Armidale.
Performing on the program were Armidale Youth Strings conducted by Joanna Fairs-Wu; the Armidale Youth Winds conducted by Louisa Sindel-Marshall and Paul Marshall; and the Armidale Youth Orchestra Sinfonia and Armidale Youth Orchestra conducted by Robert vanGend.
