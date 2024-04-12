Vicar claims the top spot in inaugural autumn photography competition

"A love of nature and landscape photography" has helped a Guyra minister take out the top spot in Armidale Regional Council's inaugural Autumn Festival photography competition.
Guyra Anglican Church vicar Tim Stevens won first prize with an image of his church surrounded by golden Autumn leaves.
Mr Stevens said he took the photo on his iPhone in May last year and was delighted to win the competition and $500 prize.
"We love the autumn in the New England because the colour just explodes everywhere for a few weeks," he said.
"Although, during autumn, each Saturday I help tidy up the grounds of our church before our Sunday service.
"On this Saturday afternoon, the sunset was hitting the yellow, orange, and red leaves in the maple trees that line our church property, making the colour explode. I couldn't resist but take my iPhone out to capture it."
The competition saw enthusiastic participation from photographers across the region with more than 90 entries.
The competition captured the essence of autumn, showcasing the breathtaking hues and picturesque landscapes that define the New England region during autumn.
Other place getters included Kate Reynolds in second with a sunset shot featuring a post and rail fence in the foreground, Libby Martin in third with a photo of dew on autumn leaves, and a Highly Commended was awarded to Ashleigh Smith for a landscape image of autumn poplars and other trees.
The school aged winners included Aryannah Moore and Travis Morgan with their autumn inspired foliage photos.
A collection of the photos can be viewed at the Armidale Airport, in the Armidale Mall on Saturday, May 18 as part of the wider Big Chill Events, and in the Armidale Regional Council foyer throughout April and May.
