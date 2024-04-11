Grant opportunity available to address women's participation in sport

Funding is available to local organisations to provide local solutions and improvements that address participation barriers faced by women and girls in sport.
The Play Our Way program has recently been opened for applications to provide safe, inclusive, quality and sustainable facilities, equipment and initiatives; and help women and girls to remain involved in sport and physical activity for life
Funding will be provided under two streams and applicants may apply for either one or both streams.
Stream 1 will see funding - between $50,000 and $1.5 million - given for new and upgraded sport facilities and amenities, playing areas and spaces, specifically for women and girls (the maximum will be $2 million for facilities and projects in small rural towns, remote or very remote communities).
Applications under this stream will be taken in two phases, phase one will be expression of interest and phase two will be full application (by invitation only).
Stream 2 will see funding provided for participation and equipment, modifying and/or developing sustainable and enduring sport participation programs, and/or new or upgraded equipment, specifically for women and girls.
Funding in this stream will be between $50,000 and $1 million.
Co-contributions are not mandatory, however the programs with co-contributions would be considered favourably, particularly in the infrastructure space.
Federal New England MP, Barnaby Joyce, encouraged local governments, community organisations, not-for-profits and sporting organisations to apply.
"Social infrastructure is important for both quality of life in regional communities and also to attract more people to live in our towns and cities, I would encourage every eligible applicant to take this opportunity", said Mr Joyce.
Additional information is available here. Applications will close at 2 pm on Monday, April 29.
