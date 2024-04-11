The Armidale Express
Grant opportunity available to address women's participation in sport

April 12 2024 - 8:00am
Funding is available to improve women and girls participation in sport. Picture by Catherine Stephen
Funding is available to local organisations to provide local solutions and improvements that address participation barriers faced by women and girls in sport.

