Koala keeps watchful eye on nursery's annual open day | See the photos

Updated April 11 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:05pm
A giant koala keeps a watchful eye on displays by Southern New England Landcare, Australian Plants Society and Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers.
MORE than 600 people attended the Armidale Tree Group's autumn open day on Sunday, April 7.

