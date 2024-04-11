Early learning centre set to trial longer hours and expanded care

An early childhood centre in Armidale has received a grant from the NSW Government to trial longer hours and expanded care.
Managed by the University of New England, Yarm Gwanga Preschool and Early Education Centre offers on campus child care services to staff, students and the community.
It provides long-term (full day and sessional), intensive school and vacation care, but with a waitlist, it is looking to create new places, potentially through an additional facility.
The centre is one of 16 services across the state announced as part of the first round of the $20 million Flexible Initiatives Trial (FIT), and will share in more than $2.8 million with the other successful applicants.
Recipients of the trial were announced on Wednesday, April 10 by Deputy Premier and Education and Early Learning Minister, Prue Car, and department secretary, Murat Dizdar.
The trial aims to address parents' barriers to workforce participation by supporting early childhood services to adapt their offerings and hours to better meet community need.
Some of the benefits of FIT include: access to weekend operating hours, additional places, flexible pick-up and drop off times, options of occasional arrangements when required, and partnerships between two different services types to provide extended or wrap around care.
Ms Car said every child in NSW deserved to start school with strong educational foundations.
"We know early childhood education is vital in setting young children up for success," she said.
"This trial is supporting existing services to expand their offerings and respond to the needs of their local communities.
"This will look different in different areas across the state, with more flexibility and expanded offerings, which is a great outcome for parents and our youngest learners."
UNE Residential System Director, Leah Cook, said they were very appreciative of the grant money, which will allow the opportunity for expansion.
"Yarm Gwanga currently operates an on-campus school and early education centre with 56 placements, from birth to six-years-old along with vacation care for ten weeks of the year, accommodating up to 50 school age children," she said.
"We are still very much in the planning stage and yet to determine final numbers, or when they can be offered, but the funds will contribute to an expansion to the places we can offer to our staff, students and wider Armidale community."
