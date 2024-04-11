Astute investment

2 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
Welcome to 117s Derby Street Walcha and discover a great opportunity for the astute investor or first home buyer.
This ample 892sqm block is ripe for development, or you can move straight in or rent straight out the tidy home.
Built in 1950, the home has two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and one bathroom.
The sunny kitchen has a stunning outlook of the rolling hills and farmland.
The home has polished timber floorboards, ceiling fans, and a wood heater. It has been recently painted, and there are carpet and blinds throughout.
There is a fully fenced yard with a new 6mx7m double garage that has plumbing suitable to add a toilet or kitchenette.
The home is near the heart of Walcha. This charming country town is great for families and retirees to live in. There is a wonderful public school, a good selection of shops and a vibrant café culture.
To inspect and explore today, contact Nellie or Nadene.
