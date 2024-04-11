New-look Rams begin season with a win

The Group 19 senior rugby league season began at the weekend and the revamped Armidale Rams men's side got their 2024 campaign off to a great start.
The club travelled to Moree to face the Boomerangs and came away with a tight 30-28 victory in the men's game.
Club president Craig Slick said they knew it was going to be tough but the Rams stuck to their guns to get the win.
"It was a heated battle," he said.
"But we are stoked to get the two points in Moree because you have got to be on your game to get a win over there."
Prior to the season commencing, the Rams held a season launch where they presented long-term team member Laurie Craig with life membership.
Craig showed why he deserved the honour with a standout effort against the Boomerangs.
"Laurie Craig got our players' player which was great as he got awarded a lifetime membership at our season launch just a couple of weeks ago," Slick said.
In the league tag game, the Rams were beaten 24-8 by the Boomerangs women.
"The ladies went down but were pretty happy with their effort in their first competition game with a relatively new squad," Slick said.
"Leilani Simon, who is one of our debutants, got the players' player for our ladies team."
The Rams will have the bye for round two before they host Bingara in round three.
The other Armidale-based club, the Narwan Eels, had the bye for round one.
Their season begins this Saturday against Walcha who managed a 22-all draw against Inverell on their home turf in the men's game on Saturday.
In the other men's match at the weekend, the Warialda Wombats defeat the Tingha Tigers 28-22.
In the league tag games, the Inverell Hawks women beat the Walcha Jillaroos 22-6, Bingara defeated Glen Innes 16-4 and Tingha beat Warialda 38-nil.
