ARC hosts community beach party to officially open Dumaresq Dam Reserve

Families are excited for a "safe and fun space" to enjoy when the upgraded Dumaresq Dam Reserve officially opens this weekend.
Armidale Regional Council (ARC) announced they will be hosting the opening ceremony and a family beach party event on Saturday, April 13 from 11am to celebrate the project's completion, which will include a lolly hunt, free ice cream and a free barbecue lunch.
The reserve had a soft opening before Christmas, while some elements were still under construction, however the entire $3.9 million upgrade has now been completed.
The nature playground was one of the last elements to be installed and consists of spaces that incorporate natural elements and encourage a connection with the outdoors.
ARC mayor, councillor Sam Coupland, said children will love the new playground that features natural materials, plants, rocks, and other elements found in nature.
"The aim is to provide a more sensory and immersive play experience, fostering creativity, exploration, and a sense of environmental stewardship among children," he said.
"This design prioritises sustainability and aims to blend seamlessly with the Dumaresq Dam surrounding environment, promoting a harmonious relationship between play and nature."
Elias Moore checked out the new playground with his family before the official opening and gave it the thumbs up.
He enjoyed the swings and sand pit with step-mother Kelly Rowe, while dad Shane Moore and grandmother Rennie Moore watched on.
"We've been waiting for the playground to be completed so we can come here more often," Ms Rowe said.
"We have a blow-up kayak which we want to try out in the water.
"It all looks terrific and now is a safe and fun space for families."
The upgraded reserve also includes a camping area, new amenities block, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities, bitumen internal roads and parking, upgraded boat ramp, landscaping and new pathways, additional boardwalks.
Finishing touches were added by contractor JNC to the jetty, artificial beach, security, tree plantings, interpretive signage, safety rails, solar lighting and food grade water for the BBQ areas, water fountain and amenities.
Federal New England MP, Barnaby Joyce, will be attending the official opening, alongside other dignitaries from ARC.
Cr Coupland said they were excited to have it all complete and open for everyone to enjoy.
"The reserve will be a huge drawcard for people moving to the region and visitors to the New England region," he said.
"With its fabulous fishing, camping, swimming and bushwalking the redeveloped site adds to the many great outdoor spaces we have in the New England making the region a place where people want to live.
"The upgrades will make it even more popular with the local community who love spending time at this special nature reserve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.