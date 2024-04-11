Annual carnival to bring record numbers to town

IT is a tournament where lifelong memories are made and the real trophy is for the team which best exemplifies the spirit of the game. The Armidale School is set to welcome a record number of players this weekend for the 18th TAS Rugby Carnival, a signature event on the nation's junior rugby calendar.
More than 1000 players from 60 club and school teams, joined by coaches, managers and supporters, will travel from as far Dalby, the Sunshine Coast and Canberra for the tournament.
This year 38 teams will compete in the under 12s fifteen a side fixture, some having attended every carnival since the first in 2005.
The girls' sevens competition continues to go from strength to strength, with ten teams playing in the under 14s and a dozen in the 16 years.
The carnival is not just about developing junior rugby players; 33 young referees from Country NSW, Country Queensland and ACT rugby zones will also be honing their skills as they officiate at matches, under the eye of 20 coaching and support staff including referee developers from NSW Rugby.
Over the two days, 165 games of rugby will be played on eight school ovals, which have been proudly prepared by TAS grounds staff over recent weeks.
Teams will play a minimum of four matches on Saturday and a final match on Sunday.
The Spirit of Rugby Relays will again be a highlight on Saturday afternoon, while all teams will be in the running for the Canterbury Team of the Carnival trophy, recognising sportsmanship and spirit over the weekend.
"Rugby has a special reputation for forging bonds between players from distant parts and different cultures and backgrounds and we are proud that this Carnival creates a great opportunity for the camaraderie and sharing of spirit that the game is famous for," Dr Horton said.
Carnival convenor Huon Barrett said the event continues to hold great appeal.
"The inaugural carnival attracted 18 teams with 260 players and in 2019 we hosted 51 teams," he said.
"The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 carnival and we could only hold a regional event in 2021 - but the introduction of a girls' Sevens tournament in 2022 has been a great success, and this year we will have 60 teams playing in the three competitions.
"We are really proud to host such a wonderful opportunity for grassroots rugby and for Armidale."
