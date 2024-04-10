The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pupils swap homework for 'dirty' work | Watch the video, see the photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 10 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin's Gully Public School pupils Isla McCann, 8 and Samara Dunne, 8 plant saplings and shrubs to encourage a wildlife corridor at Kindly Animal Sanctuary.
Martin's Gully Public School pupils Isla McCann, 8 and Samara Dunne, 8 plant saplings and shrubs to encourage a wildlife corridor at Kindly Animal Sanctuary.

CHILDREN from Martin's Gully Public School rolled up their sleeves and got down and dirty on Wednesday, April 10, all for a good cause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.