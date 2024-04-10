Pupils swap homework for 'dirty' work | Watch the video, see the photos

CHILDREN from Martin's Gully Public School rolled up their sleeves and got down and dirty on Wednesday, April 10, all for a good cause.
Eighty pupils helped plant up to 7500 saplings and shrubs at Kindly Animal Sanctuary to help create a wildlife corridor for koalas and other native fauna.
The flora was donated by Armidale Tree Group and included eucalypts and gum saplings, as well as shrubs that encourage native bees and other insects.
Martin's Gully school principal Ian Reeves said it was a good opportunity for pupils to become involved in a community project.
"The children enjoy doing work that helps the environment, Kindly Animal Sanctuary is a worthy cause and we love helping out," Mr Reeves said.
Sanctuary founder Naomi Hooper said the non-for-profit organisation was in need of volunteers and appreciated the efforts of the children.
Ms Hooper founded Sanctuary on her 16 hectare property in Claremont Road, Armidale during the millennial drought.
"I wanted to provide a legacy to animals," Ms Hooper said.
"We rescue, rehabilitate and provide lifetime sanctuary to all types of animals and currently have about 200 rescued animals.
"They come from domestic violence situations, people experiencing homelessness, natural disasters, neglect, people entering aged-care facilities or suffering from mental health issues and people becoming incarcerated."
Camels, llamas, pigs, cattle, ostriches, dogs and cats all call Kindly home.
There's a wetland area where Ms Hooper has spotted pelicans and black swans.
Volunteers from Pathfinders and Juvenile Justice regularly volunteer their services at the sanctuary and the Animal Welfare League has donated much needed food.
But Ms Hooper is seeking corporate sponsorship to help with the site's continuing costs.
Food and veterinary bills, usually for desexing domestic animals, were the biggest costs, she said.
On April 10, the children enjoyed digging holes in the paddock and planting saplings, hoping to spy a koala while working.
"I've really enjoyed myself and hope these trees will be a nice place for koalas to rest and eat," Frankie Polson, 10, said.
From 4pm onwards on April 10, Armidale's Domino's Pizza has pledged $1 to the sanctuary for every pizza sold and is hoping to raise up to $2000 for the cause.
Ms Hooper will also be at a fundraising barbecue for the sanctuary at Bunnings, on the corner of Barney and Canambe Streets, Armidale from 10am on Sunday, April 14.
