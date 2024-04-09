'Not the end of the Nomads': Aussie Rules club forced to fold

It is always sad when a club is forced to fold but the New England Nomads are trying to remain as upbeat as possible.
As previously reported by the Express, the Nomads were struggling for players leading into the 2024 AFL North West season.
Fast forward two weeks and, despite their best efforts, the number of players hadn't increased enough to field a side.
Naturally, Nomads president Adrian Walsh was disappointed.
"We got some interest but not enough," he said.
"It got to a point where the league needs to make plans on how they are going to organise [the competition]."
Walsh has been involved with the Nomads since 2002.
He's seen plenty of players come and go.
Many have reached out since the news broke on Tuesday.
"People with the Nomads, they move here to Armidale with uni or with work and then they leave again," Walsh said.
"There's a large community, on various social apps, of people who are ex-Nomads and who are upset and disappointed.
"It is not just me, it is an enormous community of people who have played here over time. We are not the only ones."
The Nomads follow a plethora of clubs from various sports across the region who have gone into recess or withdrawn from different divisions within their competitions.
There's been a few reasons put forward as to why, such as the coronavirus pandemic making people realise they can stay at home.
Walsh agreed with that and put forward a few of his own thoughts on why people are leaving community sport.
"I don't know if it is the cost of living, or what it is but there's a certain unwillingness to travel really," he said.
"There's a lot of travel in our league.
"We had a few games last year where we just had enough to have a game.
"People find that a little bit dispiriting."
Although they won't be fielding a team, the Nomads will still be working towards keeping the sport alive in Armidale.
They will be holding social training sessions on Thursday afternoons, followed by barbecues and are hoping to get into schools and host workshops.
There's also talk of an AFL 9s competition which has less contact than the full version of the game.
"I am aiming for it to not be the end of the Nomads, put it that way," Walsh said.
"There's been people been gathering around which is good.
"It has been good to know people do care."
