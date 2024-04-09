Scholarships aimed to foster the future of rural Australia now open

NSW Farmers is searching for five bright young minds from rural communities for its 2024 Tertiary Scholarships.
Each worth $4000 annually, the scholarships will be awarded to NSW Farmers members, or their children, to support their university or vocational qualification in a field relevant to regional and rural Australia.
NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair, Deb Charlton, said the scholarship program aimed to foster the future of rural Australia by providing young leaders the opportunity to excel in their field.
"We have made a commitment to help the next generation access the wealth of opportunities and careers that exist in rural Australia - and this scholarship program is one of the key means by which we can open these doors," she said.
"Rural Australia has huge potential, and the future success of these communities truly lies in the hands of the talented younger generation coming through.
"Investing in skill development and building capacity is essential if we want our future leaders to find their passion and get the head start they need to achieve their goals."
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance, commitment to agriculture and rural communities, and all-round ability, including leadership qualities and communication skills.
Applications for the Tertiary Scholarships program close on Sunday, May 5. For more information or to apply visit tinyurl.com/3dffbn42.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.