The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Photographer sees New England's bigger picture at NERAM exhibition

By Staff Writers
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Anderson, a Taxidermist from Glen Innes, has a pet deer called Usain. Photo Jim A. Barker
Brian Anderson, a Taxidermist from Glen Innes, has a pet deer called Usain. Photo Jim A. Barker

WHEN photographer Jim A. Barker moved to Glen Innes in 2021, he was blown away with the creative talent he saw "on just about every corner" of the towns and cities in the New England.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.