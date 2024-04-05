Photographer sees New England's bigger picture at NERAM exhibition

WHEN photographer Jim A. Barker moved to Glen Innes in 2021, he was blown away with the creative talent he saw "on just about every corner" of the towns and cities in the New England.
And that creative talent was the inspiration behind Artisans of the New England, Barker's long-term photographic project that will go on display at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) on April 12.
Initiated in 2022, Barker has documented creatives in the region including painters, sculptors, ceramicists, as well as those who make things with their hands such as clockmakers, furniture restorers, seamstresses and writers.
The resulting images are a snapshot in time of the array of emerging and established artists who call the New England home.
"I wanted to provide a snapshot in time - however brief - of the depth and breadth of the artists and artisans of New England, challenging the assumption that there's nothing here except for cattle, sheep and grain," Barker said.
"Organising the creatives was actually quite easily chipped away at in my spare time over the course of 18 months, and with each new subject photographed I would be recommended two or three more to contact."
Barker said getting to meet artists from so many walks of life and mediums was incredibly valuable to him as an emerging photographer.
"I got to ask them questions about not only their art, but their creative process, and in that way became more fluent in the act of creating," Barker said.
"I also got to tour a few incredible gardens and studios, which also excited me greatly. What makes our artists here in the New England so unique is the 'terroir', the very ground they live upon seems to infuse their lives, and driving so many thousands of kilometres around the New England to meet and photograph these characters makes it easy to see why this is the case.
"Sprawling vistas of rolling hills, endless skies and valleys of eucalypts, not to mention the never-ending golden light of day and constellations of bright stars at night have given our creatives the perfect fodder for their endeavours."
And while all his visits to the various artists were interesting and inspiring, Barker had a particular funny moment when photographing Brian Anderson, a taxidermist in Glen Innes.
"I'd been chatting with him for an hour as he put this deer back together, when his pet deer Bolt (as in, Usain) poked its head into the shed to see what was happening," Barker said. "I'd expected a few dead deer that day, but not a live one, and had a great time getting to know Bolt between shots. Brian explained he's always had pet deer and that it's common in his trade: Great for anatomical studies," he told Barker.
Some of the artists Barker has photographed for his Artisans of the New England exhibition include Walcha-based painter Angus Nivison, Armidale artist Isobelle Devos, sculptor Stephen King, clockmaker Ian Rummery and ceramicist Max Powell.
"Before living here for the past three years, I had no connection to the New England aside from passing through it on the way to somewhere else," Barker said.
"Now that we've started a life out here for ourselves, my connection to the New England is based on a love and respect for nature and its wonderful inhabitants, both human, animal and plant."
Director Rachael Parson said she was thrilled to be showing this exhibition at NERAM and joining Barker in highlighting and celebrating the remarkable creative talent found in the New England region.
"It has been wonderful to see this project progress, to see glimpses of the studios and lives of artist that we know and have worked with, and to also be introduced to new faces and creative practices. I think our regional community will greatly enjoy this body of work."
Artisans of the New England: Jim A. Barker will open on April 12 at 6pm and run until May 26. Book your opening night tickets here www.neram.com.au/event/opening-april/
