The joys of getting mail

Older generations still remember the joys of sending and receiving letters, but for younger people mail normally means one of two things: A bill, or online shopping.
I pre-pay most of my bills digitally with web-banking so it's not something I often dread anymore getting a letter in the mail saying I owe a phone or power company I owe them hundreds of dollars.
That means almost all mail I receive is exclusively online shopping and it means I have a joyous relationship with the postie, bolting to the door to collect a box of goodies.
I am an advocate for shop local campaigns and where it's suitable I do try and buy anything I need from a nearby brick and mortar store - which often satisfies another millennial want of 'instant gratification'.
Most of the stuff I get online is specialty stuff for my favoured hobbies, which is sometimes from overseas, or pretty obscure art supplies.
With that aside I find it almost comical the paradigm shift from dreading mail because it was normally a bill to getting giddy about tracking parcels online and waiting for that knock on the door.
I do hear of horror stories of packages going to the wrong address or failed delivery attempts and that kind of thing, but I've been lucky to not have those issues.
Where I grew up was a tourist centre, but not really a big retail area so we would often get one or two packages a week between me and my housemate at the time.
Once we received a neighbour's package by mistake and I jogged out to try and flag the postie down, but he was so used to seeing us that I think he got the impression I was just giving him an appreciative wave.
I walked down the street in my pyjamas and left it at the right door so happy ending, all good.
But it does make me wonder if others share my joyous anticipation of the mail or are there people like I used to be dreading everything in the letter box?
Let me know your thoughts at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster, Editor
