The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Adam Marshall MP to step down after 20 years in public office

April 4 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has announced he will resign next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.