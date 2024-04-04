Meet Armidale Jockey Club's new secretary-manager

There's a new face at Armidale Jockey Club in the form of Michael Timbrell.
Timbrell takes over from long-term secretary-manager Jim Dedes who retired from the role last month.
The newcomer brings plenty of racing knowledge and experience, having run the Lismore Turf Club from 2000 to 2011 as well as a stint at Racing Orange in the late 1990s.
Timbrell has also had a plethora administrative experience outside the racing industry, namely as an executive officer for St Vincent de Paul followed by a chief executive officer appointment for the Australian Teachers of Dancing, based out of Brisbane.
But racing is his preference so he began the search for a role within the industry.
"For me, I am 51 years-old and it I thought it was time to start a new chapter, go somewhere I have never been here before," he said.
"I have been around horses and in the racing industry since I was a very small child in various different aspects.
"Jim's retirement, I found out about it and I gave him a call.
"He gave it a good plug and said 'definitely put in for it. I think you would be a good chance.'"
"So I thought 'why not?'"
After a "bit of trepidation" about moving to our noticeably cooler climate, Trimbell packed up and headed south.
"I feel like I am settling into the community pretty well, everyone has been so welcoming and helpful," Trimbell said.
"I have a great feeling about the town already."
He's made Armidale his home and is in the process of purchasing property on the outskirts of town to set up his own horse facility for mares and their offspring.
"I am really looking forward to that rural country lifestyle which I have always dreamed about since I was a kid to be honest," Timbrell said.
"So this is an opportunity to live that dream, give a few things ago and see if we can be successful out there."
In terms of the jockey club, Timbrell isn't planning on making any big changes in the near future.
He believes it is in a good place.
"I don't want to come in and think I know everything about this club, what needs to be changed and what needs to be done straight away," he said.
"I will eventually put a bit of a strategic plan for the club, probably later this year.
"It is the old saying, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
"The club has been successful under Jim and the committee's leadership and I am very respectful of that and very mindful of that."
Timbrell plans on engaging with the trainers and people invested in the jockey club to continue on with that success.
