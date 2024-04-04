Seasons, Pinnacle make finals in national business awards

TWO businesses from Armidale are finalists in a national champion awards.
Pinnacle People Solutions and Seasons of New England were whittled down from more than 5500 entrants in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Seasons of New England made the social enterprise business finalist list, while Pinnacle People Solutions is a finalist in the business consultancy category.
The annual awards began 26 years ago and this is its most successful year to date, with more entries received than any year prior.
Seasons of New England founder Tara Toomey began planning her business in June, 2013 before opening the following year.
The business involves an expo, retail and hampers. This year, Ms Toomey was invited to showcase her wares at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Ms Toomey said she started Seasons of New England as a platform for local businesses to sell and showcase their goods.
"I also wanted to reflect the people who live here through the products they make," Ms Toomey said.
Seasons of New England expo is now an annual event and the 2024 offering attracted up to 200 businesses.
"There are some really talented people out there and bringing them all together in one place is a great excuse for a day out and some pretty special retail therapy," Ms Toomey said.
Seasons has a shopfront in Bridge Street, Uralla, selling handmade goods. Customers can also buy and build their own hamper, with goods sourced from more than 70 local businesses, at the website, seasonsofnewengland.com.au.
Chief executive and founder of Pinnacle People Solutions, Bronwyn Pearson, founded her business in 2013 with just a laptop.
"I provide tailored, strategic, 360-degree human resources and work, health and safety solutions that consider every aspect of the business," Ms Pearson said.
"Your people are your greatest asset and biggest risk, it is vital that business owners are aware of their obligations as employers."
One of the reasons Ms Pearson started Pinnacle was to, "contribute to the growth and sustainability of regional communities".
"We provide pro bono services, we host a number of community events, online webinars and take an active part in the regional community in aims to educate our clients and business owners," Ms Pearson said.
She attributed the success of her business to "strategic planning, adaptability, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction".
"Having the space and time to focus on the business and what you do best is the key for growth."
Young entrepreneurs looking to start their own business should stay true to their values and focus on making a genuine impact.
"Invest in yourself and building expertise, understanding your market, and offering tailored solutions that add real value to your clients," Ms Pearson said.
"Take educated risks and understanding the importance of being able to make decisions quickly and how to pivot with the market."
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards are coordinated by Precedent Productions.
They are free to enter and judged by an independent panel with small business experience. There are more than 100 categories in the retail, services and manufacturing industries.
Winners will be revealed via two national presentation evening gala events at Sydney's The Star on April 12 and 13.
Nine presenter and journalist Jayne Azzopardi will host the gala that will feature entertainment from Dami Im, Harrison Craig, Johnny Manuel and Stefanie Jones.
