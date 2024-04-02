The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Minister unveils $1.6 million upgrade of Uralla Fire Station | Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 2 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Fire Captain Ben Pascoe, left, Mayor Robert Bell, Fire & Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Steer, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib, Superintendent Tom Cooper and Inspector Peter Nugent at the unveiling of the revamped fire station. Photo Simon Scott Photo
Uralla Fire Captain Ben Pascoe, left, Mayor Robert Bell, Fire & Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Steer, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib, Superintendent Tom Cooper and Inspector Peter Nugent at the unveiling of the revamped fire station. Photo Simon Scott Photo

EXTRA training space and two new engine bays have been unveiled at Uralla Fire Station following a $1.6 million upgrade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.