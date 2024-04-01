The Armidale Express
Lucky Clover fulfils dress up dream at Royal Easter Show

By Rochelle Tubb
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 9:32am
Hunter Valley horse trainer Matt Birch (Ken), Armidale show rider Bronte Dagg (Barbie) and Clover Alt on Stormy a crowd favourite in the Sydney Royal Easter Show Fancy Dress class. Photo Rodney's Photography.
EVERY little girl dreams of dressing up as Barbie but for eight-year-old Glen Innes student Clover Alt that dream came true at last week's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

