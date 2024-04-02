Athletes take on state championships

Six Armidale athletes made their way to Sydney Olympic Park to take on NSW's best at the Little Athletics State Championships on March 22 to 24.
Representing Armidale Athletics Club, the six competed in 14 events across the three days.
Millie Neill (U9) came 18th in both high jump (0.95m) and in long jump (3.18m), improving her long jump result at the region championships by 17cm.
Nixon Kennedy (U10) came 15th in the 200m sprint (31.03s) and 22nd in the 400m sprint (1:12.39), improving on his 400m time at the Region Championships by over 3 seconds. He also came 23rd in the 70m sprint (11.11s).
Mack Oxley (U12) came 6th in the 1500m (4:36.95), improving on his time at the Region Championships by over 13 seconds. He also came 7th in the 800m (2:20.82) improving on his time at the Region Championships by over 8 seconds.
Aiden Lankester-Power (U13) came 17th in long jump (4.61m), improving on his jump at the Region Championships by 12cm.
Steph Blake (U15) received a bronze medal in the 800m (2:20.00) achieving a personal best time and improving on her time at the Region Championships by more than 11 seconds.
She also came fifth in the 400m sprint (59.68s), ninth in the long jump (4.72m) and 13th in the 200m sprint (27.17s).
Ivy Pritchard (U17) came 15th in both the 800m (2:40.48) and 1500m (5:34.63).
An honorary mention must also go to Caleb Davies, Brooke Newberry and Scarlett Newberry who also qualified for the State Championships but had to withdraw due to unforeseen reasons.
The Armidale Athletics Club congratulates all of our athletes who qualified for the State Championships. Every athlete was outstanding in their events and certainly made their families, friends and all of Armidale very proud.
