Newcastle Permanent community grants offer $500,000 to New England projects

More than $500,000 is available to New England community groups and charities in Newcastle Permanent's first funding round of 2024.
Organisations have a little more than two weeks (closes April 16) to get their funding applications in for Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant, which supports projects that directly benefit the most needy in the community.
The grants also prioritise projects that are sustainable in the long term, or deliver an enduring community benefit beyond the funding period.
The three areas of focus are health, young people and social wellbeing.
The foundation's partnership specialist Lanah Maruff said decision makers are focused on finding projects with a collaborative approach.
"We are looking for partners and projects that take a new, collaborative and inclusive approach to solving problems in the New England community," she said.
"We are also excited by projects that demonstrate genuine collaboration between organisations of all shapes and sizes with a shared commitment to address disadvantage for people in their communities.
"Our regional communities continue to face big challenges and we want to ensure our funds go to where they will have the biggest impact.
"We encourage submissions from eligible organisations who can demonstrate an enduring community benefit for those who need it most."
The foundation's funding principles include supporting applications that take a new approach to solving problems and have the potential for expansion and do not have the ability to attract government, public or corporate support.
For more than 20 years the foundation has been providing approximately $1.5 million in community grants. To date, $26 million has gone to more than 550 projects in the Hunter, Central Coast, Central West, Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and New England regions of NSW.
