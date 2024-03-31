Armageddon, or Easter Saturday

Have you ever tried walking into one of the large supermarket chains on either the Thursday before Easter, or Easter Saturday?
It's like an episode of Doomsday preppers with people scrambling for the last packet of green beans.
Supermarkets close for literally one day and you would think the world had gone into meltdown.
I'm not going to mock people who need groceries on either of those rush days - even I got caught out needing some extra cat food on Saturday - and I wanted a kebab for lunch if I am 100 per cent honest.
But it does baffle me somewhat that people appear to be so unprepared for just one day.
A lot of people have family and friends gather for the long, long weekend so it's inevitable you might run out of tomato sauce or cheese and dip or any of the myriad things its good to have on hand for when the in-laws or mates are around.
What baffles me is the people I see storming around with laden shopping trolleys featuring nine litres of milk or masses of toilet paper like they're having flashbacks to the worst of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Maybe I'm an idiot, but I cannot fathom what even one family could need three 3-litre cartons of milk for over one weekend.
Anyway all that nonsense aside. I hope the holiday provided the chance to come together with the people you care about most. There's the obvious religious connotations of Easter, but to anyone it can still be a time for togetherness and sharing.
Even if you find yourself alone over the holiday, it's a good time to embrace that solitude and get through a good book, maybe while chain-drinking milkshakes - that might be some need the extra toilet paper.
Whatever it looked like for you and yours, I hope you all had a great Easter.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.