The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW inquiry urges hybrid approach to transmission lines for REZs

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated March 28 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second inquiry was chaired by NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, inset. It called for a hybrid approach of underground and overhead transmission lines when connecting renewable energy zones.
The second inquiry was chaired by NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, inset. It called for a hybrid approach of underground and overhead transmission lines when connecting renewable energy zones.

A SECOND inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines for the state's renewable energy zones has again stopped short of recommending subterranean lines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.