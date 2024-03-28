NSW inquiry urges hybrid approach to transmission lines for REZs

A SECOND inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines for the state's renewable energy zones has again stopped short of recommending subterranean lines.
Instead, the seven committee members urged a hybrid approach to transmitting electricity from the state's REZs, using both underground and overhead lines.
They found an historic preference for overhead lines made it difficult to properly assess emerging, underground technology.
"The committee came to the view that there is merit in exploring a hybrid approach to transmission infrastructure projects to better address sensitivities, from environmental to cultural to social, wherever practicable," the report noted.
"To this end, the committee recommended that the NSW Government work with Transgrid and EnergyCo to consider opportunities for a hybrid approach when completing transmission infrastructure projects."
Furthermore, committee members recommended an independent appraisal of the costs and benefits of undergrounding transmission infrastructure.
It was the second such government inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for the state's REZs, of which New England is the largest.
The second inquiry was spearheaded by NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann after the original probe stopped short of recommending rolling out the transmission infrastructure underground.
Describing that inquiry as a "tick and flick" exercise, Ms Faehrmann was able to establish the second inquiry, with similar perimeters and terms of reference to the initial probe.
While the initial inquiry drew 301 submissions the second prove attracted just 81 responses.
Concerns remained the same; farmers, local mayors, environmentalists and energy alliances agreed overhead transmission infrastructure would create eyesores, impact wildlife and could be a risk in the event of bushfires.
On Thursday, March 28 Ms Faehrmann tabled the second report.
In urging their hybrid approach to transmission lines, members recommended the NSW government work with Transgrid (owners and operators of the electricity transmission system) and EnergyCo (responsible for delivering the REZs) to, "explore ways to better support the use of undergrounded transmission, to address sensitivities wherever practicable".
Such an approach would go part way to addressing community concerns, Ms Faehrmann said.
"It is resoundingly clear that transmission infrastructure providers are failing to secure the social licence necessary for their proposed new projects in regional areas," the report noted.
"Unsurprisingly, we identified a need for transmission companies and agencies to improve their community engagement at every stage of transmission infrastructure projects.
"On undergrounding specifically, we found that electricity transmission providers and the NSW Government should provide more information to adequately explain the options to the community, relating to undergrounding transmission lines versus overhead transmission lines, in the broader context of the NSW Government's legislated Net Zero and renewable energy targets.
"We also recommended that the Department of Planning consider amending the relevant guidelines to require early, genuine and ongoing community engagement, to assist parties completing required environmental impact statements."
After the report was tabled, Ms Faehrmann said the limited uptake of undergrounding technology in Australia made it difficult for the committee to objectively assess the merits of overgrounding and undergrounding electricity transmission.
" ... overgrounding is almost always chosen due to its historically lower financial cost than undergrounding", she said.
"'What's needed is an independent assessment into the costs and benefits of undergrounding transmission infrastructure to ensure a more informed debate, and we call on the NSW Government to commission this."
Despite best intentions, the recommendations may have come too late for the New England REZ.
Two months after the first inquiry was tabled, Transgrid announced Acciona, GenusPlus Group Ltd, UGL and CPL Contractors as partners to assist with the delivery of the overhead electricity transmission infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.