The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tree group open day features barbecue, talks and children's activities

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated March 28 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the team at the tree planting at Kindly Sanctuary. Armidale Tree Group's open day, on April 7, will have trees, shrubs and groundcovers all for sale.
Some of the team at the tree planting at Kindly Sanctuary. Armidale Tree Group's open day, on April 7, will have trees, shrubs and groundcovers all for sale.

NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall will unveil a tunnel house at Armidale Tree Group's open day on Sunday, April 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.