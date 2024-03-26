Jazzed up Autumn Festival concert to showcase local talent

The eclectic talent of local musicians and performers from around the New England will be showcased at the 2024 Autumn Festival concert, that will be held at the completion of the street parade on April 6, 2024.
From the bagpipes to lively jazz music, local performers, artists and school groups will thrill crowds with their talents into the late afternoon at Civic Park.
Armidale Regional Council (ARC) has partnered with the New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM) who will be running the Autumn Festival concert stage.
Robert Jackson, Autumn Festival music coordinator and cello and double bass teacher at NECOM, said there will be an excellent lineup of local talent on the Autumn Festival stage.
"The event will start off with a welcome from the Mayor Sam Coupland before the amazing opening performance from the Armidale Electric Orchestra," Mr Jackson said.
"A number of school groups will be performing musical items and the PLC and TAS jazz bands will also be thrilling the crowds with their lineup of popular jazz tunes.
"The Armidale Pipe Band and highland dancers will be adding a Celtic flavour to the afternoon's performance and the day will be wrapped up by the super talented New England Wind Ensemble."
Mayor Sam Coupland said the musical performances that took place after the much-loved Autumn Festival Parade were a great showcase of the New England's local talent.
"The 2024 Autumn Festival concert will be an event not to miss," Cr Coupland said.
"There will be an amazing line up of local music talent as well as some exciting performers and it will be a great family-friendly afternoon in Curtis Park.
"From school choirs and jazz bands to highland dancers, there will something for everyone to enjoy."
Schedule of stage performances
. 1:30pm Mayor Coupland Welcome and Award Presentations
. 1:45-2:15pm Armidale Electric Orchestra
. 2:15-2:35pm NEGS Song Birds and NEGS Senior Vocal Ensemble
. 2:35-3:05pm Armidale Secondary College Orchestra and School Musical Item
. 3:05-3:20pm Armidale Pipe Band and highland dancers
. 3:20-3:45pm PLC Armidale Jazz Band
. 3:45-4:15pm TAS Senior Jazz Band
. 4:15-5pm New England Wind Ensemble
