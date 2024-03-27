Central convenience

2 BEDS | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Calling all investors, first home buyers, and skilled DIYers. Your perfect opportunity awaits at 63 Rusden Place Street.
With a dream location, this property offers endless possibilities.
Whether you envision two flats or a four-bedroom, two-bathroom masterpiece home, the options are only limited by your imagination.
Set on a quiet leafy street near the CBD, schools and your favourite cafes, the location is both convenient and peaceful.
This character-filled home contains original features such as floorboards, a fireplace and stained glass windows.
There is also gas water and heating in place.
Sit and relax on the sunny north-facing verandah overlooking the easy-care backyard.
This is a rare gem, as this 651sqm block has not been sold since 2000.
This is a rare gem, as this 651sqm block has not been sold since 2000.
