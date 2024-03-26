The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students put minds to test in da Vinci Decathlon

By Staff Writers
March 26 2024 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TECHNOLOGY and innovation - how does one influence the other? It's something that hundreds of students from across the region will explore at the 11th Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.