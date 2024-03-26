Students put minds to test in da Vinci Decathlon

TECHNOLOGY and innovation - how does one influence the other? It's something that hundreds of students from across the region will explore at the 11th Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon next week.
Starting on April 3 at The Armidale School, the event will run over three days where around 400 boys and girls from 17 department, independent and Catholic primary and secondary schools will work in teams of eight to complete ten academic challenges - each challenge falling within the subject areas of Engineering, Mathematics, Code Breaking, Art and Poetry, Science, English, Ideation, Creative Producers, Cartography and Legacy (significant people, inventions and events).
"Every year there is a different overarching theme for all the challenges - and this year it is technology and innovation, which should provide plenty of scope for students to use their creativity about what could be possible," TAS organiser Donella Tutt said.
Devised by Knox Grammar School, da Vinci Decathlons are now held in various centres around Australia and in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
TAS has been partnering Knox in delivering the event to the region for more than a decade and its appeal continues to endure, Mrs Tutt said.
"There's always an electrifying atmosphere as students allocate who will do each challenge depending on their individual strengths, then work against the clock to complete the challenges, all in a competitive environment," she said.
Along the way are general knowledge quizzes and other games to add to the fun. For the first time, Knox alumni will not be running the competition, with quizmaster duties being handled by Year 11 TAS students Millie Coupland and Sam Guppy, both da Vinci graduates.
"TAS is pleased to again be able to offer this unique academic extension event to students from right across the region. We are pleased to have some schools join us again after a break, including Macquarie Anglican School from Dubbo," Mrs Tutt said.
Years 7 and 8 will take part on Wednesday, April 3; Years 5 and 6 on Thursday, April 4 and the Decathlon culminates in the Year 9 and 10 competitions on April 5.
