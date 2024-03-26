The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police renew crackdown on rural crime with $250,000 push | Watch the video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
March 26 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kyle Mulrooney is co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology at UNE. He says rural crime is the hardest to solve. Photo supplied.
Dr Kyle Mulrooney is co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology at UNE. He says rural crime is the hardest to solve. Photo supplied.

NINE out of 10 farmers across the New England and NSW have been victims of crime on two or more occasions, research from The University of New England shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.