The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rotary quiz night raises $40,000 for women's shelter

By Staff Writers
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Women's Shelter chief executive Penny Lamaro and Armidale Rotary Club president Ray Chappell. Money raised at Armidale Rotary's annual trivia night will help in strengthening the shelter's transitional housing program.
Armidale Women's Shelter chief executive Penny Lamaro and Armidale Rotary Club president Ray Chappell. Money raised at Armidale Rotary's annual trivia night will help in strengthening the shelter's transitional housing program.

A QUIZ night held by Armidale Rotary Club has raised more than $40,000 for the city's women's shelter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.