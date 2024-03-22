Rotary quiz night raises $40,000 for women's shelter

A QUIZ night held by Armidale Rotary Club has raised more than $40,000 for the city's women's shelter.
Two hundred people attended the annual event, which was held on Friday, March 15 at the Armidale Bowling Club.
Armidale Women's Shelter chief executive Penny Lamaro told guests the demand for assistance in Armidale had increased by 25 per cent in 2023. However, the women's shelter has had no increase in its capacity to coincide with the increased demand.
"The Rotary Club has been amazing for us, this is the third time we have been the recipient of their trivia night and together with private donations from the club, we have received in the order of $140,000 over the past two years," Ms Lamaro said.
The shelter will receive about 650 referrals this year in Armidale, with about 65 per cent related to family violence.
During 2024, the shelter will provide about 3100 crisis bed nights.
"On any given day, there will be about 15 people on the shelter's waiting list for services and there will be something in the order of 60 people whose needs are unable to be met purely due to lack of resources," Ms Lamaro said.
The money raised at Armidale Rotary's annual trivia night will help in strengthening the shelter's transitional housing program.
This program is a key part of the journey back to independence for families affected by family and domestic violence. Thanks to Armidale Rotary Club, and the participants at the quiz night, the work for the Armidale community can start immediately.
The $40,000 donation follows previous donations from Armidale Rotary Club when in 2022 the Rotary Club assisted with repairs and refurbishment of the shelter's main property, such as painting, blinds, new furniture and carpeting as well as upgraded heating and cooling.
In 2023, the Rotary Club undertook a complete refurbishment of the shelter's children's playground enabling the families at the shelter to enjoy a safe and vibrant outdoor area to reconnect.
