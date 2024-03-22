City to host open forum on compulsory land purchase laws

A PUBLIC meeting will be held in Armidale next month to let residents and ratepayers have their say on the state government's compulsory land acquisition process.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at Armidale City Bowling Club.
It is part of a series of statewide public meetings led by the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.
The department is reviewing current legislation after a NSW parliamentary inquiry, held in 2022, into the acquisition of land in relation to major transport projects.
The review will consider potential legislative changes and improvements to acquisition processes to strike the right balance between the rights of landowners and the benefits of essential public infrastructure such as renewable energy projects.
"Compulsory acquisitions are necessary at times to allow state infrastructure and other public projects to proceed for the benefit of the wider community," NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, said.
"However, there are opportunities to improve processes ... to help landowners negotiate more effectively on their compensation.
"We want to put people in the best position to understand their legal rights and ensure there are consistent and transparent acquisition processes across government."
The review comes as a fresh inquiry continues into the feasibility of undergrounding the transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects.
A previous inquiry, which published its findings in September last year, found constructing overhead transmission lines was the best way to connect transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects.
That drew the ire of landholders who face compulsory acquisition of their property for the overhead powerlines.
New England Renewable Energy Zone is slated to be the state's largest and centred around Armidale.
It has a proposed capacity of 8000 megawatts of generation and will see the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure.
NSW Farmers Energy Transition Taskforce chair Reg Kidd welcomed the review and community consultations to improve compulsory land acquisition.
"The system at the moment is fundamentally flawed, it is completely ignorant of the needs of regional communities and agricultural production," Mr Kidd said.
"This is where we're seeing the acute problems with the energy transition and major road and rail projects right across the state, from the biosecurity impacts through to the limits placed on farming practices and the social upheaval for communities.
"NSW Farmers is committed to securing better outcomes for people being negatively impacted through this process, and we welcome this review."
Mr Kamper encouraged all interested stakeholders to respond to the discussion paper and provide suggestions for improvements.
